Salon business takes a severe hit as covid second wave grips India

NEW DELHI: For Avani Yashwin, founder of Bandra-based Happy in the Head hair studio, second wave of pandemic and subsequent lockdown has created a massive dent in business. Her decade-old studio, which started taking clients in a phased manner to maintain social distancing last year, has been shut since April.

“I cannot colour or cut someone’s hair over a Zoom call, can I?," she said. “There is no income but I continue to pay overheads including rent and other costs. I’ve also consciously decided to support my staff of 13 people because I know they won’t get work elsewhere. It is mentally and financially draining period," she added.

Yashwin is among millions of independent salon owners who are faced with a similar challenge posed by the severe second wave pf the pandemic. State-led lockdowns beginning April have bruised the beauty care business with even upmarket chains reeling under the impact of loss in business. A handful of small cities where the business is still open, there is a palpable fear of contracting the virus while stepping out along with a cut in discretionary spends.

Enrich, a 22-year old salon chain, has shut five salons since last year bringing down its total count to 83. “The financial impact of the second wave is much deeper and higher than last year. With so much uncertainty, the patience of rental owners, product partners and service providers has withered away," said Vikram Bhatt, founder, Enrich Salons.

Bhatt said they are generating 15% of revenue by selling products which are being home delivered in cities. “Even though we are making losses, we have not proactively laid off people, there have been salary cuts. We have also managed to get equity infusion which is helping us to sail through this difficult time," he added.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) owned beauty brand Lakme, which operates 490 salons across India, claimed that it has witnessed upto 50% hit on footfalls across different regions in India, basis the severity of the spread and lockdowns.

“We are leveraging digital technology during the lockdown to train our teams and offer expertise and consultation to our clients," said an HUL spokesperson.

Samir Srivastav, CEO at Jean-Claude Biguine Salon India, the local arm of the French salon chain, said that the second wave has forced many small- and mid-sized salon and spa businesses to shut shop because of tremendous losses faced without any clarity for the way forward.

“Being an international chain, we have so far managed to stay afloat while continuing to encounter a lot of pressure and uncertainties. In March, we started witnessing a significant reduction in footfalls eventually leading to the government recommended lockdown. Our salons in Mumbai, Pune & Bengaluru are currently closed," he added.

The salon chain has launched a new online beauty store (Shopatjcb.com) where clients can access premium hair care, skincare, organic products and accessories apart from teleconsultation services.

The professional products division at L’Oreal India, which works closely with 45,000 salons, said that the magnitude of business impact of the second wave has been strong with zero footfalls and revenue streams drying up.

“About 4-5% of the partner salons have to shut down. There are few big salons that have consolidated their position in the last one year while some, which were in losses, have considered shutting shop. Unfortunately, multiple small players couldn’t make it through the first lockdown. We will know the exact impact of the second wave when business is expected to resume by June-July," said DP Sharma, director, professional products division at L’Oreal India.

Beauty and personal care (BPC) market is expected to touch $10 billion by 2021 growing at an annual rate of 5-6%, according to a report by Indian Beauty & Hygiene Association (IBHA). However, majority of beauty and wellness businesses including salons, spas and barber shops, fall either in small and medium enterprise (SMEs) or unorganised category.

According to industry estimates, this sector employs approximately 70 lakh skill-based professionals, mostly hailing from the weaker sections of the society. Two out of three employees in the industry are women or migrant workers who have been the worst hit due to the extended lockdown.

Delhi-based 36-year old beautician Kiran Gupta, for instance, has not been able to fully operate her five-year old salon in Kamla Nagar since 2020.

“I haven’t been able to smoothly run the parlour for months either because of lack of demand, staff shortage or lockdown. Most of my staff has gone back to their native places and there’s no point in hiring new people when there’s so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic," she added.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings noted that there are both labour and financial problem in this sector depending on the size of the business.

“The owner driven salons with limited staff members do not have income protection, have rental cost pressure and face labour issues owing to their staff migrating to native places if the business is not operational. While the branded salons have high overheads in terms of expensive rentals, salaries and variable cost. At home beauty service providers who work with online at home service platforms will also suffer due to lack of demand at this point," he added.

