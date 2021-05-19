Salon business takes a severe hit as covid second wave grips India

“About 4-5% of the partner salons have to shut down. There are few big salons that have consolidated their position in the last one year while some, which were in losses, have considered shutting shop. Unfortunately, multiple small players couldn’t make it through the first lockdown. We will know the exact impact of the second wave when business is expected to resume by June-July," said DP Sharma, director, professional products division at L’Oreal India.