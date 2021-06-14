Salon chains undertake vaccination drive for employees as restrictions ease

NEW DELHI: With pandemic-induced restrictions being eased across states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and now Delhi, salon chains have started organising vaccination drives for employees. Apart from staff safety, the move is aimed at boosting consumer confidence and demand.

Enrich, the 22-year-old salon chain, said it has ensured a first dose for all its employees across the country, and will soon have them all fully vaccinated.

“In addition, RT-PCR test is being done for those employees who have been medically advised not to get vaccinated," said Bhupesh Dinger, director, Enrich.

It has also been offering online consultations for its staff and their dependents experiencing covid symptoms, Enrich said.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) owned chain Lakme Salons said it has vaccinated all eligible employees and their dependents in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We are in the process of completing other locations. So far, 15,000 eligible employees representing 75% of our workforce and 35,000 people working in our wider ecosystem have been inoculated," said a company spokesperson.

Kaya Clinic, which offers an array of skin, hair and body services, said it has vaccinated all its medical staff and therapists through both government centres and in-house drives in collaboration with Marico.

"All our employees in our clinic and back offices are vaccinated with the first jab excluding employees who have been medically advised not to take the vaccine. Our clinics with the Kaya Safety protocols have implemented over 60 new measures based on the WHO and government guidelines," said Rajiv Nair, group CEO, Kaya Limited.

Meanwhile, Godrej Professional has announced Suraksha Salon 2.0 initiative, under which the company is providing priority vaccinations to 10,000 hair stylists and salon professionals across Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune and Guwahati.

Sunil Kataria, chief executive – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said the ongoing second wave of covid-19 has made it more difficult for salons leading to complete shutdown.

"Hairstylists, beauticians and salon staff work in close proximity with their clients and it becomes critical for this workforce to be vaccinated at the earliest. Vaccination will not only make sure they are safe but are also empowered to return to their work as soon as salons are opening up," he added.

The India arm of French salon chain Jean Claude Biguine Salon & Spa (JCB) has partnered with Godrej Professionals as well as Hight Street Phoenix, Infiniti Malls, and Lilavati Hospitals to organise vaccination drive. The salon chain claims to have vaccinated 90% of its staff across various chains.

"We first organised educational sessions to increase awareness about the need and importance of getting vaccinated both medically and economically. This in turn boosted the employee morale who came back with the zeal to resume operations seamlessly and stress-free. We have seen an increase not only in the quantity of output but also quality," said Samir Srivastav, CEO at Jean-Claude Biguine Salons India.

