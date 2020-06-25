The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the reopening of salons from June 28, 2020, across the state, said Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Vijay Vaddetiwar.

He added that the decision was taken after 12 people related to salon business committed suicide due to lack of income.

The government has decided that only hair cutting will be allowed and no other services to be offered.

"For the last three months, the situation of the barbers and salon owners has been quite serious. 12 individuals from this profession have died by suicide in said the minister, adding that it was the demand from salons that they should be allowed to operate.

"I raised this with Cabinet today. The Honourable CM clearly said from June 28, salons will be allowed to start. The permission to start will be given with conditions. They will have to use sanitisers, masks, and other guidelines," he added.

The salon operators had demanded that they are allowed to do their business or else the government provides them a financial package, the minister said in his video message, adding that salons could reopen from June 28 with conditions about the standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Minister Aslam Shaikh said that gyms in the state would also be reopened soon.

"Talks were held with the owners of salons and gyms last week. The SOPs and guidelines would be framed in the next couple of days. The gyms and salons will be opened soon," he added.

As rise in new cases stabilize, Mumbai is inching towards opening up fully from next month. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is anticipating a rise in cases as Mumbai opens up.

“Mumbai is however prepared to handle the surge," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner of BMC Suresh Kakani.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via