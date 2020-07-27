Salons witness gradual recovery as customers return for basic services

New Delhi: Weeks after salons have been allowed to reopen, there has been a gradual recovery in the demand with most chains witnessing an increase of over 30% increase in footfalls which is expected to go up as the festive season begins. The salons, after reopening saw an immediate spike in visits, which has now plateaued as customers return to get only basic grooming needs met. State imposed mini lockdowns, restricted working hours and limited category of services and appointments owing to social distancing norms has further dented the recovery curve.

"Festive season around October and November could be a turning point for service economy including salons. However, the demand recovery would depend on the veracity of virus infection in a particular state as well as the status of localised lockdowns," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd.

The big chains of salons, Sabnavis added, are unlikely to shut shop immediately or consolidate as they have taken necessary measures and have cash reserve. If virus spread goes out of hand then they might evaluate their business operation by end of the year.

There is no plan to discontinue operations of any salon said Divya Parchani, head of marketing, Geetanjali Salons. The The 31-year old chain operates 100 slons across 20 cities in India.

"We are controlling our expenses and costs to cope up with situations. Our feedback mechanism is also stronger now. Eventually, normalcy has started to fall back in place and customers are coming back to salons and getting services done," said Divya Parchani, head of marketing, Geetanjali Salons.

It is servicing 40-50 customers per salon offering basic grooming to makeovers. The average spend is ₹2,500 for females and ₹1,500 for males.

Enrich, 22-year old salon chain, said that it has received 35, 000 total booking since reopening last month. Despite multiple restrictions, the salon chain claimed to serve 900 customers per day, across geographies.

"Although the average footfall has dropped down but the average spends (around ₹1, 600) remain constant. We are bullish with the trend going forward and we see a “V" recovery for our business as we enter third quarter," said Anuprita Choudhary, head of operations, Enrich Salons.

Services most in demand have been haircuts, for both genders and children , initial rush being from male customers followed by threading and waxing for females. Hair colour is another most demanded service with customers spending an average spends 50 mins to 60 mins in the salon, as the safety ritual and processes have increased. Temperature checks, health assessment app, home quarantine stamps, safety gear, sanitizing chairs and used instruments in presence of the customer to build trust and ensure safety.

The Indian arm of French beauty salon chain Jean-Claude Biguine said that it has received 10, 000 average booking services across ten salons in Mumbai since 28 June. Its salons across Benglauru, Pune and malls in Mumbai remain shut.

"There has been a 35% demand since reopening and we are expecting it to reach 50 to 55% in next 60 days. As we come closer to festive season it is expected to touch 70%,"said Samir Srivastav, chief executive, Jean Claude Biguine salons India.

With an average footfall 20 to 25 per salon between 9 am to 7 pm, the average amount of money being spent is ₹3,500 on services such as hair cut and color for males and hair color, waxing, threading and manicure for female customers.

Kaya Clinic which offers an array of skin, hair and body services said since 1 June it has serviced a total of over 35,000 appointments with an average of 100 customers being serviced per day across its branches. The customers are spending ₹18,000 worth of average amount of money on treatments such as laser hair reduction, anti-pigmentation and anti-aging.

