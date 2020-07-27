Salons witness gradual recovery as customers return for basic services

New Delhi: Weeks after salons have been allowed to reopen, there has been a gradual recovery in the demand with most chains witnessing an increase of over 30% increase in footfalls which is expected to go up as the festive season begins. The salons, after reopening saw an immediate spike in visits, which has now plateaued as customers return to get only basic grooming needs met. State imposed mini lockdowns, restricted working hours and limited category of services and appointments owing to social distancing norms has further dented the recovery curve.