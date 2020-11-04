Salons witness spike in bookings ahead of festive, wedding season

NEW DELHI: As the festival and wedding seasons approach, salon chains such as Geetanjali, Kaya Limited, JCB India along with online on-demand platform Urban Company have registered 50-70% recovery in bookings. Ranging from ₹599 to upwards of ₹15,000, consumers are increasingly looking for rejuvenating skin/hair spas, massages with relatively light makeup and styling services as they plan to step out for limited festive or wedding parties.

"Festive recovery is better than anticipated and we are tracking close to 70% of our numbers last year. The consumer is looking to get back on her journey of beauty and she is looking for long-term solutions provided by experts in a safe environment," said Pooja Sahgal, VP & head – marketing, Kaya Limited.

Most popular services at Kaya include anti-pigmentation and anti-ageing across its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The salon chain is also offering special discounts on billing amounts, gifts with purchase of certain services, complimentary services on purchase of products along with special offers for the members of their Loyalty Club – Kaya Smiles.

Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap), which is offering up to 60% off on at home salon services, said that the business has bounced back strongly since June and the festive season has only further strengthened their growth. The platform claimed that almost 60% of their loyal consumers are back and they have added about 2 lakh new consumers.

"Despite the muted celebrations, we are confident our beauty vertical will cross its pre-Covid peak. We have already seen Kolkata grow by 120% over the week before Pujo and we are sure this growth will be repeated in North Indian cities too ahead of Karwa Chauth," said Mukund Kulashekaran, senior vice - president, business at Urban Company.

31-year old Geetanjali Salons, the chain which operates 100 units across 20 cities, said it was offering makeup package starting at ₹2,999 along with customised pre-bridal or groom packages. These services are covered under newly introduced value cards where a customer gets services for more than the value they pay.

"At our salons, hair colour and care market is growing rapidly. People are moving towards complete makeover and self-care routine. Skin related services are also moving up with the festivities coming in, including facial, manicure, pedicures," said Divya Parchani, marketing manager, Geetanjali Salons India.

Apart from metros, demand for such services have also started rising in cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pune and Ranchi.

The Indian arm of French beauty salon chain Jean-Claude Biguine, which operates salons in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, said it has witnessed 33% jump in festive bookings this year. Apart from picking more indulgent services such as hair smoothening, colour, spas and gel nail services, consumers are also looking to buy styling products for gifting.

"Clients are leaning towards self-styling hair tools such as Dyson Airwrap or Dafni Go for themselves and for gifting. We have introduced attractive price offs and discounts for such offerings," said Samir Srivastav CEO at Jean-Claude Biguine India.

