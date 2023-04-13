‘Salute Modi-ji,’ Mika Singh hails PM Modi in Qatar; here’s why

‘Salute Modi-ji,’ Mika Singh hails PM Modi in Qatar; here’s why2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Some Twitter users have claimed that Mika Singh didn't have to thank PM Modi for it.
Some Twitter users have claimed that Mika Singh didn't have to thank PM Modi for it.
Mika Singh has made headlines after claiming that he was able to use Indian currency at a luxury store in Doha airport, Qatar. Singh even went as far as to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweets, saluting him for making Indian Rupee a global currency.
Mika Singh has made headlines after claiming that he was able to use Indian currency at a luxury store in Doha airport, Qatar. Singh even went as far as to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweets, saluting him for making Indian Rupee a global currency.
The famous Indian singer shared two videos on Twitter, where he boasted about using Indian Rupees to pay for his shopping and meals at restaurants and cafes. He even claimed to have paid at a Louis Vuitton store using Indian currency.
The famous Indian singer shared two videos on Twitter, where he boasted about using Indian Rupees to pay for his shopping and meals at restaurants and cafes. He even claimed to have paid at a Louis Vuitton store using Indian currency.
Also Read: India, Malaysia can now trade in Indian rupee
Also Read: India, Malaysia can now trade in Indian rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks from 18 countries to open Special Vostro Rupee Accounts (SVRAs) for settling payments in Indian Rupees. These countries include Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Kingdom.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks from 18 countries to open Special Vostro Rupee Accounts (SVRAs) for settling payments in Indian Rupees. These countries include Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Kingdom.
While India has been supporting the idea of trade in local currency to boost exports, Russia has been vocal in using local currency for the overall process of "de-dollarisation".
While India has been supporting the idea of trade in local currency to boost exports, Russia has been vocal in using local currency for the overall process of "de-dollarisation".
Also Read: Centre to generate 20 lakh jobs via 7 mega textile plants in these states
Also Read: Centre to generate 20 lakh jobs via 7 mega textile plants in these states
Mika's post has generated various responses from users who praised PM Modi for taking INR to global platforms.
Mika's post has generated various responses from users who praised PM Modi for taking INR to global platforms.
At the same time, Singh's claim has also sparked a debate on social media, with many users expressing their surprise and scepticism about the possibility of using Indian currency in a foreign country.
At the same time, Singh's claim has also sparked a debate on social media, with many users expressing their surprise and scepticism about the possibility of using Indian currency in a foreign country.
One of the users wondered what Mika could buy with Indian rupees at a Louis Vuitton store. As per one Twitter user, Mika is not supposed to carry more than ₹25,000 when travelling abroad. “You don't get anything in LV for 25K other than a perfume bottle," he added.
One of the users wondered what Mika could buy with Indian rupees at a Louis Vuitton store. As per one Twitter user, Mika is not supposed to carry more than ₹25,000 when travelling abroad. “You don't get anything in LV for 25K other than a perfume bottle," he added.
Another user wrote, “Lol one could use INR in international airports earlier also. It isn’t a modiji thingie. Heights man!" To that tweet, Mika replied, “Tau bhai bataya karo (You should have told me before)."
Another user wrote, “Lol one could use INR in international airports earlier also. It isn’t a modiji thingie. Heights man!" To that tweet, Mika replied, “Tau bhai bataya karo (You should have told me before)."