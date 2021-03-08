Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Saluting our Nari Shakti': PM Modi greets women on International Women's Day

'Saluting our Nari Shakti': PM Modi greets women on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Staff Writer

'Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti': PM Modi greets women on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day today. "Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

He further added that it was his our government's honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors.

The prime minister has often highlighted his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, the opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Lucknow's Charbagh railway station illuminated on Women's Day.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declare March 8 International Women's Day.

