Sam Pitroda sparks row again, says ‘Pakistan felt like home’; BJP mocks INC as ‘Islamabad National Congress’

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Sam Pitroda has had yet another foot-in-mouth moment, sparking a political storm with his remark that he “felt at home” during his visit to Pakistan as he bats for improving his relationship with the neighbour.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly seized on his statement to attack the Congress, mocking it as the “Islamabad National Congress” and accusing the party of having a soft corner for Pakistan, coming in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Sam Pitroda's latest gaffe In an interview, Sam Pitroda said, “Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?”

“They are all small. They all need help. They are all going through difficult times, and there's no need to fight. Of course, there is a problem of violence; of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool.”

He continued, “I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country.”

BJP hits back As Sam Pitroda made those remarks, they drew sharp responses from the saffron party that accused the Congress of having an “undying love” for Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan's favourite, Congress's chosen! (sic)”

Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress as “Islamabad National Congress” and said, “Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally & leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda (who said Hua to Hua for 1984 Anti Sikh Genocide), who made racially disgusting comments on Indians, says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising - Congress has undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!”