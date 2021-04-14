Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for Covid-191 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 10:37 AM IST
- The former CM of UP said he has isolated himself at home and has started medication.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the announcement to twitter where he said he has isolated himself at home and started medication.
He also asked those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get checked and requested them to remain in isolation for a few days.
India registered over 1.84 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
There are 13,65,704 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently. India had breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time on Monday.
