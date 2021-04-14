Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the announcement to twitter where he said he has isolated himself at home and started medication.

India registered over 1.84 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,65,704 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently. India had breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time on Monday.

