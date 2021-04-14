Subscribe
Home >News >India >Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

He also asked those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get checked and requested them to remain in isolation for a few days.
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The former CM of UP said he has isolated himself at home and has started medication.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the announcement to twitter where he said he has isolated himself at home and started medication.

India registered over 1.84 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,65,704 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently. India had breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time on Monday.

