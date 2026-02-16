Samajwadi Party leader killed in UP's Pratapgarh after 400-kg streetlight pole falls on car

In Pratapgarh, a Samajwadi Party leader, Lal Bahadur Yadav, was killed when a streetlight pole fell on his vehicle. Authorities attribute the incident to negligence during installation. His family plans to file a complaint against those responsible. An investigation is ongoing.

Published16 Feb 2026, 05:25 PM IST
In the wake of the fatal incident, the victim's uncle, Shankar Lal Yadav, has pointed to professional negligence as the cause. Photo: X
Abdul Qadir Jilani, the Samajwadi Party’s district general secretary in Pratapgarh, noted that while Lal Bahadur Yadav held no official title within the party, he was a dedicated and active member.

Jilani also stated that party leadership has met with the grieving family to offer condolences and support.

7-yr-old boy killed after electricity pole falls on him in UP's Balrampur

In January, a 7-year-old boy was killed after an electricity pole fell on him at Majhauli village in UP's Balrampur district.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy, identified as Vikas, was returning home on his bicycle. At the time, a man identified as Bablu Ojha was cutting a babul tree near his house.

During the process, a branch fell onto an electricity pole on the roadside, which collapsed on the boy, the police said.

