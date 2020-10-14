Home >News >India >Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

14 Oct 2020

'As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,' the party states

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 3,736 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 4,01,306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 36,898, the health bulletin said.

