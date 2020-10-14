Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 3,736 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 4,01,306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 36,898, the health bulletin said.

