India's oldest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away at 94 after a prolonged illness. The oldest MP in Parliament took his last breath at a private hospital in Moradabad.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samajwadi Party wrote, “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace." “May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" it added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Barq in a post on the microblogging site. “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad," he said.

“May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" he added.

