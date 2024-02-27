 India's oldest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94 | Mint
India's oldest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94

 Written By Alka Jain

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, the oldest MP in Parliament, passes away at 94 in Moradabad after a prolonged illness.

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94 after prolonged illness. (PTI)Premium
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94 after prolonged illness. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away at 94 after a prolonged illness. The oldest MP in Parliament took his last breath at a private hospital in Moradabad.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samajwadi Party wrote, “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace."

“May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" it added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Barq in a post on the microblogging site. “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad," he said. 

“May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" he added.

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM IST
