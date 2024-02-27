Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  India's oldest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94

India's oldest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94

Written By Alka Jain

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, the oldest MP in Parliament, passes away at 94 in Moradabad after a prolonged illness.

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 94 after prolonged illness. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away at 94 after a prolonged illness. The oldest MP in Parliament took his last breath at a private hospital in Moradabad.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samajwadi Party wrote, “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace."

“May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" it added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Barq in a post on the microblogging site. “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad," he said.

“May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.