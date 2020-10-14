Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav tests coronavirus positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The party announced the development on Twitter, saying doctors are monitoring the founder of the Samajwadi Party.

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है।



फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," the party said. It added that at present, Yadav is "asymptomatic".

Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav said that the veteran politician is "stable" now. "His heath is stable. He was been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after he tested positive for Covid-19. We are constantly in touch with senior doctors and will provide updates on his health from time-to-time," Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 41 fresh coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state.

Of the total fresh cases, 279 were reported from state capital Lucknow, while 173 were from Gorakhpur. Allahabad reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 149 cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut reported 139 fresh cases each, 100 cases were reported from Varanasi, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

Of the 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Lucknow topped with seven deaths, followed by Varanasi with four deaths. Three deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur and Mathura, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 3,736 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 4,01,306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 36,898, the health bulletin said.

