OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Samajwadi Party to take out 'cycle yatras' across UP on Thursday

LUCKNOW : The Samajwadi Party will take out "cycle yatras" across Uttar Pradesh on August 5 against the Centre and state government.

The party on its Twitter handle said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the protest in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

The party will take out a "cycle yatra" at the tehsil-level in all districts on Thursday, the birth anniversary of SP leader Janeshwar Mishra.

This yatra will cover five to 10 kilometres in all districts, the party said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout