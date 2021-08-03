LUCKNOW : The Samajwadi Party will take out "cycle yatras" across Uttar Pradesh on August 5 against the Centre and state government.

The party on its Twitter handle said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the protest in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

बेलगाम महंगाई।



किसानों पर काले कृषि कानूनों की मार।



बेरोजगारी से बेहाल नौजवान।



आरक्षण पर "संघी प्रहार"।



चरम पर अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार।



जनाब आजम खां जी को जेल।



के मुद्दों पर भाजपा की "डबल इंजन" सरकार के खिलाफ 5 अगस्त को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी लखनऊ में निकालेंगे साइकिल यात्रा। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) August 3, 2021

The party will take out a "cycle yatra" at the tehsil-level in all districts on Thursday, the birth anniversary of SP leader Janeshwar Mishra.

This yatra will cover five to 10 kilometres in all districts, the party said.

