Samajwadi Party to take out 'cycle yatras' across UP on Thursday
1 min read.05:36 PM ISTPTI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the 'cycle yatras' in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan
LUCKNOW :
The Samajwadi Party will take out "cycle yatras" across Uttar Pradesh on August 5 against the Centre and state government.
The party on its Twitter handle said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the protest in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.
