Home >News >India >Samajwadi Party to take out 'cycle yatras' across UP on Thursday

Samajwadi Party to take out 'cycle yatras' across UP on Thursday

Premium
Samajwadi Party will take out a 'cycle yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts on Thursday
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the 'cycle yatras' in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan

LUCKNOW : The Samajwadi Party will take out "cycle yatras" across Uttar Pradesh on August 5 against the Centre and state government.

The party on its Twitter handle said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the protest in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

The party will take out a "cycle yatra" at the tehsil-level in all districts on Thursday, the birth anniversary of SP leader Janeshwar Mishra.

This yatra will cover five to 10 kilometres in all districts, the party said.

This yatra will cover five to 10 kilometres in all districts, the party said.

