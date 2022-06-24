Samant Kumar Goel will remain RAW chief for one more year

Samant Kumar Goel will remain RAW chief for one more year2 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Samant Kumar Goel is an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre class of 1984.
Samant Kumar Goel is an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre class of 1984.
Samant Kumar Goel's contract as secretary of the intelligence agency's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was extended by the Centre on June 24 by another year.
Samant Kumar Goel's contract as secretary of the intelligence agency's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was extended by the Centre on June 24 by another year.
The appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka as the next director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was also confirmed by the Cabinet's Appointments Committee. Deka, a 1988 IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will take over the position on June 30 and hold it for two years.
The appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka as the next director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was also confirmed by the Cabinet's Appointments Committee. Deka, a 1988 IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will take over the position on June 30 and hold it for two years.
Samant Kumar Goel is an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre class of 1984 and will hold the position of agency secretary through June 30, 2023. In June 2019, Samant Kumar Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW.
Samant Kumar Goel is an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre class of 1984 and will hold the position of agency secretary through June 30, 2023. In June 2019, Samant Kumar Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW.
For the past 20 years, Tapan Deka has tracked terrorists and religious extremism as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau's Operations section. Deka, an officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre class of 1988 who specialises in north-east matters, was assigned to Assam by Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the 2019 anti-CAA riots. With the intention of giving the intelligence agency more clout, the government chose to select Tapan Kumar Deka as the DIB over four of the agency's senior officers.
For the past 20 years, Tapan Deka has tracked terrorists and religious extremism as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau's Operations section. Deka, an officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre class of 1988 who specialises in north-east matters, was assigned to Assam by Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the 2019 anti-CAA riots. With the intention of giving the intelligence agency more clout, the government chose to select Tapan Kumar Deka as the DIB over four of the agency's senior officers.
The RAW is an external intelligence organisation that monitors dangers from abroad while the IB is the national internal intelligence agency that upholds the internal security of the country. Counterintelligence, counterterrorism, VIP Security, anti-secession efforts, and intelligence gathering in border regions are among the IB's primary responsibilities. RAW collects secret information about the activities of neighbouring countries.
The RAW is an external intelligence organisation that monitors dangers from abroad while the IB is the national internal intelligence agency that upholds the internal security of the country. Counterintelligence, counterterrorism, VIP Security, anti-secession efforts, and intelligence gathering in border regions are among the IB's primary responsibilities. RAW collects secret information about the activities of neighbouring countries.
IB functions under the governance of the Ministry of Home Affairs while RAW has been placed directly under the Indian Prime Minister’s office. IB gets its employees from the Indian Police Service, law enforcement agencies and the military while RAW has its own service cadre known as the Research and Analysis Service (RAS).
IB functions under the governance of the Ministry of Home Affairs while RAW has been placed directly under the Indian Prime Minister’s office. IB gets its employees from the Indian Police Service, law enforcement agencies and the military while RAW has its own service cadre known as the Research and Analysis Service (RAS).