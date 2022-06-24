Samant Kumar Goel will remain RAW chief for one more year

Who is Tapan Kumar Deka?

For the past 20 years, Tapan Deka has tracked terrorists and religious extremism as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau's Operations section. Deka, an officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre class of 1988 who specialises in north-east matters, was assigned to Assam by Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the 2019 anti-CAA riots. With the intention of giving the intelligence agency more clout, the government chose to select Tapan Kumar Deka as the DIB over four of the agency's senior officers.