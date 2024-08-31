Samantha Prabhu joins call for sexual harassment report for Telugu Film Industry, lauds Hema Committee report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement in Instagram lauded the Hema Committee Report that detailed explosive allegations of sexual abuse by male actors in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram stories to share a statement, titled ’Voice of Women in TFI’.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined a few other Telugu actors and filmmakers in urging the Telangana government to publish a report, similar to the Hema Committee Report, on sexual harassment in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI).

Samantha took to Instagram stories to share a statement, titled 'Voice of Women in TFI' – that several other women in the Telugu Film Industry had posted.

Also Read | Kerala police registers FIR against actors Mukesh and Jayasurya

The statement read, "We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC [Women in Cinema Collective] in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment."

"Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI, was created in 2019," Samantha's Instagram post read.

Also Read | ‘I can’t sleep for roles,’ actor Sonia Malhar on sexual abuse cases in Mollywood

Demanding the Telangana government to publish a similar report on sexual harassment, the statement said, “We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub-committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI.”

Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Other than Samantha, Telugu actors Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Suma Kanakala, Pragathi Mahavadi, and film director and screenwriter Nandini Reddy also shared the same statement on their Instagram earlier.

The Hema Committee Report

The 235-page report by Justice Hema Committee detailed explosive allegations of sexual abuse by male actors in the Malayalam cinema industry. It notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors.

 

Also Read | Hema Committee Report: Malayali superstar Prithviraj opens up, says this

Ever since the report was released, several women actors came forward with complaints against their male counterparts, leading to the registration of FIRs against actor-politician Mukesh, Sidhique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and director Ranjith.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSamantha Prabhu joins call for sexual harassment report for Telugu Film Industry, lauds Hema Committee report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue