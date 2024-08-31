Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks ‘report on sexual harassment’ in Telegu film industry amid #MeToo revelations in Kerala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has expressed strong support for the Hema Committee report, which has prompted several actors in Kerala to share their experiences of sexual, physical, and verbal abuse within the industry. On Instagram, Samantha praised the report and the efforts of the Women’s Collective Kerala (WCC) for its groundbreaking work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also called on the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government to release a similar report on sexual harassment within the Telugu film industry to help create safer workplaces for women.

“We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment,” Samantha wrote in her Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the solidarity message on her Instagram story on Saturday

She further urged, “We hereby urge the Telangana government to publish the submitted sub-committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI (Telugu Film Industry).”

The comprehensive 235-page report by the Justice Hema Committee, which was redacted to protect the identities of witnesses and accused, highlights that the Malayalam film industry is dominated by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors including director Ranjith, actor Siddique.

The #MeToo wave that Kerala film industry had embroiled in saw AMMA authorities undertake en masse resignations, including Mohanlal. The #MeToo wave has also hit the ruling party in Kerala, as two-time CPI(M) MLA Mukesh had been named in the Hema Committe report. It has been alleged that Mukesh abused junior artists. The revelation has caused a massive political stir in Kerala, with Congress and BJP protesting against the Pinarayi Vijayan government seeking action against Mukesh.

Formed in 2017, the committee submitted its findings in 2019, but the report’s release has been delayed due to ongoing legal challenges.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya, also indicated that Tollywood would greatly benefit from a similar committee being established in Telangana.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the film 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda and has upcoming projects including 'Bangaram,' which she announced on her birthday. She will also star in Raj and DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikandar Kher, set to premiere in November.