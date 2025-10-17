Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet's ‘Voter IDs’ emerge online ahead of Hyderabad by-polls

Hyderabad: The by-election for the Jubilee Hills seat in Telangana is just round the corner, and some new details about ‘voters’ have come up. Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh have the same residential address. The catch? These are the details as per the fake voter ID cards of the celebrities, that have been doing the rounds on social media.

As per multiple reports, fake voter ID cards bearing the names of Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh, with genuine EPIC numbers of voters have been found ahead of the by-elections for the Jubliee Hills seat in Telangana.

Not only do the fake voter IDs have the photos of the actresses, but also referred to the same address.

Following the incident, Election Commission officials have launched an investigation – Telangana Today reported – citing sources aware of the matter.

When is Jubilee Hills Assembly election? Voting for the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is due on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

Why the Jubilee Hills Assembly election is being held? The by-elections for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is being held after it fell vacant following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. Gopinath passed away due to a heart attack.

Tamannaah, Samantha's ‘fake voter IDs’ planned? As per local media reports, officials are investigating the matter to trace how the fake cards were fabricated and circulated.

Authorities are also examining whether the incident is part of a planned misinformation campaign ahead of the crucial by-election.

The circulation of the fake voter identity cards of actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh comes amid allegations of large scale fake voter entries ahead of the crucial polls.

Fake voter entries BRS leaders claimed that 40 fake votes were detected in Swaraj Nagar which falls under the Borabanda division – including 10 in one house and 30 in another.

According to a report by Telangana Today, former minister and senior MLA G Jagadish Reddy, who was campaigning in the locality, also reportedly uncovered 28 fake entries at Booth No 326 in Banjara Nagar of Borabanda division, where in reality, only six genuine residents lived.