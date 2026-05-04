New Delhi: In a move to strengthen targeted policy framing and financial autonomy at the grassroots, the Centre is set to expand rollout of its Samarth Panchayat portal to states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, a senior official said. Successful pilots have already been run in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.
Samarth portal on panchayat fisc for more states; UP, Maharashtra, Assam set to join
SummaryThe initiative, which digitizes revenue collection, follows successful implementations in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, aiming to empower local governance through improved transparency and efficiency.
New Delhi: In a move to strengthen targeted policy framing and financial autonomy at the grassroots, the Centre is set to expand rollout of its Samarth Panchayat portal to states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, a senior official said. Successful pilots have already been run in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.
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Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.