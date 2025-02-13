Samay Raina cancels Gujarat shows amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

As Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists of India's Got Latent face backlash over BeerBiceps' controversial comments in one of the show's episodes, host Samay Raina has reportedly cancelled his upcoming shows in Gujarat.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday issued threats against the comedian performing in the state. Tickets for Raina's shows have been removed from the platform BookMyShow, PTI reported.

Raina was slated to perform four shows in three Gujarat cities, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Surat. However, these shows have been cancelled now.

Samay Raina cancels shows in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat According to Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendarsinh Rajput, the stand-up comedian was set to perform in the state in April, but all his shows have been cancelled due to massive backlash over the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

Samay Raina was set to perform in Surat on April 17, Vadodara on April 18, and in Ahmedabad on April 18 and 20.

“It appears all these four shows have been cancelled due to public outrage against him in Gujarat. Though tickets for these shows were available till morning (of Wednesday) on BookMyShow, it seems they have been now taken down from the portal,” PTI quoted Rajput.

Another VHP leader, Ashvin Patel, confirmed the development with the news agency and said, “In view of the anger among people, it appears organisers have cancelled Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat”

He also praised the people of Gujarat for showing “alertness” amid the ongoing controversy and urged the organisers to refrain from holding such events in Gujarat.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy about? YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, famous as BeerBiceps, landed in trouble over his comments in one of India's Got Latent show episodes. In the video, Allahbadia apparently asked a contestant a question related to sex and parents. In the controversial episode, Allahbadia was joined by comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and other guests.