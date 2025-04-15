Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia record statement before Maharashtra Cyber Cell over India’s Got Latent case

In the ongoing India Got Latent row, Maharashtra Cyber called upon comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia for the third time on Tuesday to record their statements in the case.
Accord to the details, both have reached the Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai and are recording their statements, informed Maharashtra Cyber Cell.
More to come…
