Comedian Samay Raina, who hosts the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, declared on Wednesday that he removed all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel amid legal troubles against the show. This has left netizens wondering if the future/unreleased episodes of the show, featuring celebrities, will be released anytime soon.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Samay Raina wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

Following his statement, Instagram user @raptile_sayzz shared a video that compiled pictures from all the unreleased episodes.

The video showed influencer Uorfi Javed, filmmaker Farah Khan, comedian Tanmay Bhat, actor Mallika Sherawat, Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and veteran actors Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi as part of the unreleased episodes. An episode with comedian-actor Bhuvan Bam was also in pipeline.

Fans of the India’s Got Latent show expressed disappointment and frustration over the deleted episodes. Instagram user @raptile_sayzz, who sared the video, wrote, “Kam se kam OG episodes toh release hone dete bewafa logon" (At least they could have released the original episodes, these betrayers!).

Another user said, “I know he will not come, but I will still wait." Meanwhile, one user humorously suggested, “Time travel kar sakte kya? Ek scene cut karwana hai bas" (Can we time travel? Just need to remove one scene).

Another social media media yser commented, “@maisamayhoon krwa do kahi se leak samay bhai🥲”

What's Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's controversy? YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia stirred controversy during an episode of the comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

During the episode, Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises The YouTuber, known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.