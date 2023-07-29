A case has been registered against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for certain controversial references about Mahatma Gandhi's family. The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide a day after the Congress condemned the matter in the Assembly.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The controversial remarks were made by Sambhaji Bhide, who is on a tour of Vidarbha, during a programme in the Amravati district on Thursday. Sambhaji Bhide had addressed a gathering in Bharat Mangal Hall in Badnera Road area in Amravati where he made the controversial remarks.

The Congress later accused Sambhaji Bhide of making offensive remarks against the Father of the Nation. Following this, Congress state secretary Nandkishore Kuyate filed a complaint against Sambhaji Bhide.

On Friday, Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat demanded strict action against Bhide, terming his comments shameful.

“Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset. His comments about the Father of the Nation have disturbed the country. He repeatedly makes controversial comments and it needs to be found out who is backing him for political interests. We want strict action against him," said the former minister in the Maharashtra government.

The Congress has also demanded Sambhaji Bhide’s arrest for his controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “If such a person is making a defamatory statement regarding Mahatma Gandhi, then he has no right to roam (freely) in the state."

This was not the first time Sambhaji Bhide has been at the receiving end of flak for his comments.

(With agency inputs)