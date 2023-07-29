Sambhaji Bhide in trouble for controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide faces case for controversial remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's family.
A case has been registered against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for certain controversial references about Mahatma Gandhi's family. The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide a day after the Congress condemned the matter in the Assembly.
