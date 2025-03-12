Sambhal Jama Masjid case: The Allahabad High Court gave permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the mosque from the outside and also decorate it with lights without tampering with anything. The next hearing in the case is on April 8.

According to news agency PTI, the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to undertake and complete whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal within one week.

Sambhal mosque controversy The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal is in the middle of a legal battle after Hindu petitioners claimed that it was built over a Hindu temple called Hari Mandir.

Violence broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year, leaving at least four people dead and several injured.

Security measures beefed up ahead of Holi Security measures has been beefed up outside the Sambhal mosque ahead of Holi celebrations, with extensive arrangements in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of festivals.

Detailing the arrangements, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia was quote dby PTI as saying, “The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level.”

“We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one... SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before...,” he said.

The official added, “250 CCTV cameras have been installed, and with the help of the municipality, 100-150 additional CCTVs are installed during every festival. Surveillance has been done with drones once and will be done once more. A flag march was conducted under the leadership of the DIG...”

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

Meanwhile, on March 6, a peace committee meeting was held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

'Those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary sparked a controversy saying that those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

“We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid...,” Chaudhary reportedly said.

"We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.