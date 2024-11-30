Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other locations in the district were conducted peacefully, with tight security measures in place. This followed days of tension after a violent protest erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque, which resulted in the loss of four lives. During this time, Internet services in the area were also restored. Authorities had stepped up security to ensure calm and prevent any further disturbances. Here are the top ten updates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. The district has been put under a tight security blanket with drones in the air, additional police personnel on the ground and CCTV cameras installed near the disputed mosque for proper surveillance. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders in the district, stopping the entry of outsiders till Saturday, PTI reported.

2. Ahead of the prayers on Friday, district authorities appealed to the locals to offer their prayers in the nearest mosques rather than gathering at the Shahi Jama Masjid."Internet services were restored in Sambhal at 4 pm on Friday," said District Information Officer Brijesh Kumar.

3. A 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Saturday to gather details about the violence that erupted last Sunday. The delegation will compile a report on the incident, which will be submitted to party president Akhilesh Yadav. Additionally, a Congress delegation is set to visit the district on December 2 to assess the situation.

4. The Supreme Court's order for the Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the case and its survey at Chandausi was welcomed by both parties to the case -- the Hindu litigants who claimed that a temple stood at the site and the masjid committee that opposed it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Earlier in the day, a court here directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit within 10 days the survey report on the mosque and fixed January 8 as the next date of the hearing.

6. The Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that security measures have been strengthened at sensitive religious sites in the area, including around the court in Chandausi. Tensions have been rising in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted. The survey was triggered by claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the site, further escalating the situation. Authorities are closely monitoring the developments to maintain peace and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal. It has been directed to complete its inquiry within two months from the date of the notification.

8. As the dust settles after the violence, residents hope for peace and stability even amid a future that portends more court hearings and occasional flare-ups. Zafar Ali, the head of Jama Masjid, said, “I had issued a video, appealing for peace and order. Today, everyone came to offer namaz peacefully, and the prayers were completed without any untoward incident. It is our endeavour that peace prevails in the days to come."

9. Shane Rab, who lives close to the Jama Masjid, said, “Sambhal is getting fed up with such incidents. These events are a stain on our town and everyone wants peace. I believe peace will soon return." The business community rued the immense losses they suffered due to the unrest.

10. "Business was down for the past few days. People come in the morning and leave empty-handed. But now, after today's peaceful prayers, I believe peace will return and business will pick up again," said Mushahid Hussain, a spare parts shopkeeper. The area worst hit by the violence was the local jewellery market, around half a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Meanwhile, Bareilly's Circle Officer (First) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava told reporters that Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza and 15 people have been detained in Bareilly district and stopped from going to Sambhal.