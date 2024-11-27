Sambhal mosque survey: Opposition blames BJP, police arrests 25 including son of Samajwadi Party MLA | 7 updates

Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Sohail Iqbal (son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood), and arrested 25 individuals following violent clashes between locals, who were protesting a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, and security forces. The unrest resulted in four fatalities. Here are the 7 updates:

1. Opposition parties criticized the ruling BJP at both the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh following Sunday’s violence. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government of staging a "riot," while senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the ruling party was fueling divisions between Hindus and Muslims.

2. The BJP responded by labeling the violence as "pre-planned," asserting that it was instigated by those threatened by the party's growing influence, particularly following its strong performance in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

3. In Sambhal, Monday was tense but it went off peacefully. The streets around the Shahi Jama Masjid were deserted, there was heavy police presence in the entire area and patrolling was on. Officials said the traffic movement was normal and some shops had opened, PTI reported.

Markets open in Sambhal on Tuesday following the clashes on Sunday (ANI)

4. On the current situation in Sambhal, SP Krishan Kumar told ANI, “After the Sunday incident that took place in Sambhal district, the police had called for a precautionary internet shutdown, which continues even now. All other things have been restored to normalcy... The police have processed all the CCTV footage of the people involved in the incident. More than 100 people have been identified. They will soon be apprehended by the police... In the last 24 hours, 27 people have been arrested, out of which 25 are men and 2 are women... Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been issued a notice under section 168 of the BNS on November 23.”

5. Tensions in Sambhal had been escalating since November 19, when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed under court orders after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple once stood at the location. Trouble erupted on Sunday when a large group gathered near the mosque and began shouting slogans as the survey team commenced its work. The protesters clashed with security forces, set vehicles on fire, and threw stones.

6. The violence led to the deaths of three individuals, with numerous others, including security personnel and administrative officials, sustaining injuries. All three, aged about 25, have been buried and one more injured person died on Monday.

7. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and Monday was declared a holiday for schools. A magisterial probe has been ordered. Asked about the autopsy reports of the deceased, Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said prima facie, it appears that gunshots from countrymade weapons were the cause of death. He did not go into details, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)