Sambhal predates Islam, says Yogi Adityanath ahead of Ramadan Friday prayers on Holi in tense UP town

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Sambhal is mentioned in 5,000-year-old Vedic scriptures, and the place predates Islam. The chief minister's remarks come amid the controversy over the survey of a medieval-century mosque in Sambhal town of Uttar Pradesh that also saw violence in November last year.

“Sambhal is a teerth (pilgrimage) site and has been mentioned in scriptures that are 5,000 years old. Puranas contain references to Lord Vishnu’s future incarnation. It is said in Puranas that the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu would take birth in Sambhal. Islam, on the other hand, emerged only 1,400 years ago. I am talking about something that predates Islam by at least 2,000 years,” Adityanath said, speaking at an event in Lucknow on March 12.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed, and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

The chief minister also claimed Hindu temples were demolished in Sambhal too. “The evidence for these things has existed for centuries. Remember, in 1526, Sri Hari Temple was demolished in Sambhal. Two years later, in 1528, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was destroyed,” Adityanath said, blaming Mir Baqi, the commander of Mughal emperor Zahīr ud-Dīn Muhammad Babur.

The Allahabad High Court on March 12 gave permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the mosque from the outside and also decorate it with lights without tampering with anything.

Holi on a Friday in Ramadan The town is tense again with Holi falling on a Friday during the ongoing Ramadan month. Friday is the day of congregational prayers for Muslim devouts.

A senior police official of Sambhal on March 7 said Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in the city, adding that seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day. Adityanath had then backed the cop's remarks.

On March 12, the president of Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, Zafar Ali, on announced that Friday prayers on March 14 will be held at 2.30 pm due to Holi celebrations.Ali urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

Regarding the administration's move to cover mosques with tarpaulin, Ali welcomed the decision, stating that it was a positive step. He said that mosques had been covered similarly in previous years. This year too, the administration and police have taken similar precautions, he added.

