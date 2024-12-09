The 10-day deadline set by the Sambhal trial court for submitting the advocate commissioner's survey report on the Shahi mosque in Sambhal will end on Monday. Here are the top seven updates:

1. Ramesh Raghav, advocate commissioner on Sunday, said, “The court had given 10 days to complete the survey report. The deadline will be over on Monday.” The Supreme Court also directed that the survey report be kept sealed until the Allahabad High Court hears the mosque committee's petition.

2. A case has been filed at the Cyber Police Station in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, after a fake video allegedly showing vandalism inside the historic Shahi Jama Masjid was shared on social media. The video, which sparked widespread outrage, was uploaded to a YouTube channel.

3. "These videos could lead to increased animosity between communities. As a result, a case was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We are trying to identify those behind the video, and they will be arrested soon," Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, as reported by ANI.

4. Earlier on Sunday, police said that they arrested two men in connection with the November 24 violence in Sambhal, following the release of CCTV footage, PTI reported. The incident, which occurred in Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, involved stone pelting, the burning of a police motorcycle, and the looting of a police pistol's magazine and cartridges. A case was registered at Nakhasa Police Station.

5. Sambhal has remained tense since November 19, when a court-ordered survey was conducted at the local Shahi Jama Masjid following a petition that claimed the site was previously home to a Harihar temple. Violence erupted on November 24 during a subsequent survey of the mosque. Four people died and scores of others were injured in a clash between protesters and police. According to police, 29 police personnel were injured in the flare up.

