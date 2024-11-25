Sambhal violence news: 7 FIRs filed; SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son in the dock — see updates

Sambhal violence updates: Prohibitory orders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are in place in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and entry of outsiders is barred till November 30. Internet services are suspended.

Updated25 Nov 2024, 06:27 PM IST
A curfew-bound street a day after violence erupted during the survey of the Jama mosque, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Monday.
A curfew-bound street a day after violence erupted during the survey of the Jama mosque, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Monday.(PTI)

Sambhal violence updates: A day after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, seven FIRs were lodged by police, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, were injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid clashed with police.

Prohibitory orders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are in place in the district and entry of outsiders is barred till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil.

 

Here are the key updates on Sambhal violence

  • Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar on Monday said seven FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence. Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named and 2,750 others have been mentioned as unidentified,

"Due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation worsened. He was given a notice earlier for this," he added.

The official said that Barq's "Jama Masjid ki hifazat" (protection of Jama Masjid) remark mobilised the mob.

It is to be noted that the MP was in Bengaluru and not in Sambhal on Sunday.

The police said Barq's name was included in the FIR based on his previous statements.

  • A magisterial probe has been ordered into the violence.
  • All schools were closed on Monday after the orders from the district administration.
  • A person succumbed to injuries on Monday.
  • As many as 25 people have been arrested so far in the case and the police are identifying others involved in the violence.
  • Heavy police force was deployed in the entire area and patrolling was underway.
  • Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.
  • On Sunday, trouble began when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans against the survey team.

The survey could not be completed last Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

  • Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "advocate commission" to survey the mosque.

The court said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, Jain claimed.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSambhal violence news: 7 FIRs filed; SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son in the dock — see updates

