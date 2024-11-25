Sambhal violence news: 7 FIRs filed; SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son in the dock — see updates

Sambhal violence updates: A day after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, seven FIRs were lodged by police, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused.
Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, were injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid clashed with police.
Prohibitory orders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are in place in the district and entry of outsiders is barred till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil.
"Due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation worsened. He was given a notice earlier for this," he added.
The official said that Barq's "Jama Masjid ki hifazat" (protection of Jama Masjid) remark mobilised the mob.
It is to be noted that the MP was in Bengaluru and not in Sambhal on Sunday.
The police said Barq's name was included in the FIR based on his previous statements.
The survey could not be completed last Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.
The court said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, Jain claimed.
