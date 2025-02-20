Sambhal Violence: The main supplier of weapons involved in last year's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested on Thursday, according to police reports. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated that a total of 79 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024. The accused, identified as Gulam, a resident of Deepa Sarai and son of Mukhtar, was taken into custody for allegedly providing arms during the unrest. Notably, there are 20 cases registered against him.

During police interrogation, Gulam disclosed that he had communicated with an individual named Sarik Sata on November 23, who instructed him to obstruct the survey at all costs. Sata, who has since fled the country using a fake passport, is also implicated in selling stolen vehicles.

According to Vishnoi, Gulam received weapons from Sata and was responsible for distributing them across India.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and 15 live cartridges from Gulam, some of which were of Czechoslovakian and British origin.

"During the November 24 violence, their leaders told them that this (mosque) was a 500-year-old relic of Babur and must be protected. Additionally, they targeted a lawyer who frequently filed petitions, instructing that he be eliminated," Vishnoi added.

The accused had deleted significant data from his mobile phone, which will now be sent to a forensic lab. Police have also found videos related to gold smuggling on his device.

When asked about possible political links, Vishnoi said, "In the 2014 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket. At his behest, Gulam carried out a firing incident against Suhail Iqbal, for which a case was registered against him. Gulam worked for the Sarik Sata gang while staying in India."

The police investigation also revealed several WhatsApp groups linked to the riots.\

"One such group, named 'Sansad Sambhal,' had messages from November 22 calling people to gather. Some responded, while others did not. The matter is under investigation," Vishnoi said.

The accused reportedly communicated with Sata through the Zangi app and even contacted his wife multiple times on her mobile phone.

"We have seized Sarik Sata's wife's phone and interrogated her as well," the officer added.

