Uttar Pradesh news: The stone-pelting incident took place when a team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque on Sunday. Locals allegedly pelted stones at survey team and security personnel.

The Uttar Pradesh Police released photographs of accused in the stone pelting incident that took place in the Sambhal city of the state. Stone-pelting and clashes reportedly took place during a survey of a mosque in Sambhal on Sunday morning, police said. Three people died and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in the incident.

A team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque on Sunday. Locals, including those protesting the survey, allegedly pelted stones at survey team and security personnel.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was carried out on November 19 in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee.

"After the survey was completed, three groups started pelting stones from different directions. The mob also set vehicles on fire and opened fire. The police responded with tear gas and plastic bullets to control the situation," Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," Singh said.

The president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, Zafar Ali, alleged that the recent survey of the mosque was carried out "unlawfully", news agency PTI reported.

The clashes, which involved gunfire and stone-pelting, also left 20 people injured, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Chandra. Seven FIRs have been filed so far, and 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.