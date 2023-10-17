Same same-sex marriage judgment day: Netizens hope for a step forward from SC
Supreme Court to give verdict on same-sex marriage recognition in India. Netizens await Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage, some call for comprehensive anti-discrimination laws.
The Supreme Court of India is likely to pronounce its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage today, October 17, Tuesday. The top court had reserved its judgment on May 11 on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.
