Same same-sex marriage judgment day: Netizens hope for a step forward from SC

Supreme Court to give verdict on same-sex marriage recognition in India. Netizens await Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage, some call for comprehensive anti-discrimination laws.

The Supreme Court of India is likely to pronounce its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage today, October 17, Tuesday. The top court had reserved its judgment on May 11 on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five-judge Constitution bench that was hearing the pleas comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

During the course of hearings, the petitioners said that “India is a marriage-based culture" and that LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) couples should be granted the same rights as any heterosexual couples have, like the status of “spouse" in finance and insurance issues; medial, inheritance, and succession decisions, and even in adoption and surrogacy matters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A gay couple from West Bengal's Kolkata expressed their hope for a verdict in favor of their community. "I hope that this verdict is passed in our favor. Once the law is passed people will be able to share about this easily without any hesitation," Abhishek Ray told ANI.

Also Read: Live updates on same-sex marriage verdict Netizens are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court judgement on same-sex marriage, however, some still believe that the fight will still be long if it comes in their favor.

“As Advocate Karuna Nundy says, even if #SupremeCourtofIndia rules in our favour in #MarriageEquality case, the fight is long from over. For instance, we need comprehensive anti-discrimination laws and effective deterrent against conversion therapy," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user said, “Let’s make this day historic. All eyes on the Supreme Court,as it will pass a judgment on whether same-sex marriages will be legalized in India or not..Marriage equality should not be a privilege for a few."

“I think that same sex marriage provision is prerogative of Parliament. There is separation of power between the judiciary and legislative. However after Johar case SC may leave this issue to parliament to make a law on this subject because it has a far reaching effect," the third user commented.

One more said, “Diversity of perspectives on #samesexrelationships found in ancient Indian law books reflects diversity of Indian culture and society. It is important to note that ancient Indian law books were not always followed strictly, and there is evidence that same sex relationships were practiced in India throughout history." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!