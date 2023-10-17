Same same-sex marriage: SC refuses to grant legal recognition. Netizens disappointed says ‘fake language of empathy’
Supreme Court refused legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Users expressed disappointment with court's verdict on same-sex marriage
Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench pronounced its judgments on same sex marriage. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court can't make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.