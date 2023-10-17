Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench pronounced its judgments on same sex marriage. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court can't make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five-judge constitution bench comprises the CJI and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. Besides the CJI, Justice Kaul, Justice Bhat and Justice Narasimha have penned separate verdicts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: ‘Gender of a person is not same as their sexuality,’ says CJI. Top 10 points After the top court's judgment, Users on X expressed their disappointment.

One user said, “DYC's words don't mean jack shit to us. We have faced years of violence & trauma - so much loss and suffering. We will not be coaxed by this fake language of empathy. We see the violence hidden behind this smokescreen of fustian words that amount to NO action. #SameSexMarriage"

Another user wrote, “And yet they did not to their most, they left the queer people at the mercy of the govt and its machinery. So disappointing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user wrote, “This was a good opportunity to make Indian marriage related law gender neutral but sadly hon. SC didn’t even comment on that harsh reality. Maybe as a society we are not yet ready to have a equal laws."

Some other user wrote, “How could you fail to justify love based on gender/sex."

Supporting the SC order, one user also said, “After all the public bashing, finally the Supreme Court gave a same justice regarding same sex marriage and pitched the ball in government court. India is not US and we should hold our traditions and integrity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check reactions of X here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!