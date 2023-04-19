As, India patiently waits for a decision, the historic hearing for legalising same-sex marriage in India in the Supreme Court concluded it's second day. The Supreme Court on the second day of the hearing was urged by the Indian government to use it's ‘plenary powers, prestige and moral authority' in taking a decision on legalising same-sex marriage.

In talking for the petitioners, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi referred to the law on widow re-marriage, and said the society did accept it then and the “law acted with alacrity" and the social acceptance followed.

“This court needs to push the society to acknowledge the same-sex marriage" Rohatgi told the bench which comprised Chief Justice of india DY Chandrachud, Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha.

Here are 10 updates to the second day of hearing

-The petitioners seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to use its plenary power, “prestige and moral authority" to push the society to acknowledge such a union which would ensure LGBTQIA persons lead a “dignified" life like heterosexuals

-Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that “the State should come forward and provide recognition to same-sex marriage." He said, “the State should come forward and provide recognition to same-sex marriage... which will help us leading a dignified life like heterosexuals."

-Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, filed a fresh plea urging the top court that all the states and UTs be also made parties to the proceedings on the pleas

-Centre urged SC that states, Union Territories be made parties to proceedings on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. In this the Centre informed that it has issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in the pleas.

-“I am equal to heterosexual groups and it cannot be so that their sexual orientation is correct and all others are incorrect. I am saying let there be a positive affirmation...We should not be treated as lesser mortals and there will be full enjoyment of the right to life," Rohatgi said.

-The top court on Tuesday made it clear that it will not go into personal laws governing marriages while deciding the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages

-CJI Chandrachud had on Tuesday also said the very notion of a man and a woman, as referred to in the Special Marriage Act, is not "an absolute based on genitals".

-The apex court had on November 25 last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

-India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018, but has yet to extend family rights to the LGBTQ community.

-LGBTQIA stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual.