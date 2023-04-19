Same sex marriage: Govt cites ‘dignity, culture’ in opposing legalisation. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:00 PM IST
- This court needs to push the society to acknowledge the same-sex marriage: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the petitioners told the bench which comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha.
As, India patiently waits for a decision, the historic hearing for legalising same-sex marriage in India in the Supreme Court concluded it's second day. The Supreme Court on the second day of the hearing was urged by the Indian government to use it's ‘plenary powers, prestige and moral authority' in taking a decision on legalising same-sex marriage.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×