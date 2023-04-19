LGBTQ rights in India have expanded in recent years and, if the current case in Supreme Court (SC) goes in favour of the petitioners then the country will become the second Asian jurisdiction after Taiwan to recognise same-sex unions.

It was in 2014 that transgender people were given official recognition as a "third gender" and in 2017 Supreme Court recognised sexual orientation as protected under a fundamental right to privacy. Later in 2018, the landmark ruling struck down a colonial-era law and decriminalized homosexuality. In 2022, the top court ruled that unmarried partners or same-sex couples were entitled to welfare benefits.

Cut to 2023, SC is hearing currently petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages. This crucial case will decide the fate of marital and allied rights for lesbian and gay couples in the 1.4 billion-democratic country.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country. The petitioners have cited that right to marry cannot be withheld from a section of people based solely on their sexual orientation. The batch of petitions challenge the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act to the extent they do not recognize same-sex marriages.

The 5 bench judges are hearing the petitions - Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha.

Here's all you need to know about them:

DY Chandrachud: DY Chandrachud is the 50th Chief Justice of India and has a term of over two years till 10 November 2024. Justice Chandrachud joined the apex court in 2016 and has also been touted as the advocate of women's rights in the country. In September 2018, when the SC read down Section 377 to decriminalise homosexuality, Justice Chandrachud’s concurring opinion highlighted that this ruling may open the doors for granting wider rights to the sexual minorities. Apart from this, he has also been part of another landmark ruling that directed the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Government to grant permanent commission to women officers in the armed forces. He was also part of the Sabarimala temple case where he said that barring the entry of women into the temple was un-constitutional. He also held right to abortion case wherein he said that marital status must not affect anyone’s right to seek an abortion. Apart from that, Justice Chandrachud was also part of other key judgements like decriminalising adultery, Hadiya case, Right to privacy as a fundamental right, Aadhaar scheme validity and Freedom of expression and press freedom.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul is the former Chief Justice of the respective High courts of Madras, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi and is is also the second seniormost judge of the top court of the country. In August 2017, Justice Kaul was one of the eight judges who ruled in favour of privacy being a Fundamental Right. In 2008, Justice Kaul had also dismissed the charges against M F Husain for his nude painting of a lady who he termed as 'Bharat Mata'.

Justice Hima Kohli: Justice Hima Kohli was born on 2nd September, 1959 in Delhi. She did her schooling from St. Thomas School, New Delhi and graduated in History, Hons. from St. Stephens College. She later completed her Post Graduation in History in First Division and thereafter, joined the L.L.B. course at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, DU. In 2021, Kohli was appointed the Chief Justice of the Telangana HC and became the first woman to occupy that position since it was separated from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2019. In 2021, she was appointed the SC judge and became the ninth women to sit as female SC judge. In 2020, she was part of the judicial committee that monitored the Delhi govt's response to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. She also rebuked the Centre and ICMR for delaying approvals that would allow private laboratories to conduct Covid testing.

Justice Ravindra Bhat: He is the former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. Born in 1958, graduated in law from Campus Law Centre in 1982 and enrolled with Delhi Bar Council the same year. He was appointed an Additional judge of Delhi High Court in 2004 and was made permanent judge in 2006. Justice Bhat has been part of IPR, drug regulation and right to information cases. He was part of bench which heard plea against CAA.

Justice PS Narasimha: Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha was born 3 May 1963. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 2014-Decmber 2018. Later in 2021, he was appointed as Supreme court judge. He was also a member of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which provides free legal services to weaker sections of society, as reported by Supreme Court Observer website. As a senior advocate, Justice Narasimha appeared in the Ayodhya Title Dispute case. He was also appointed as amicus curiae for pending disputes relating to cricket administration at the BCCI.