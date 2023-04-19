Here's all you need to know about them:

DY Chandrachud: DY Chandrachud is the 50th Chief Justice of India and has a term of over two years till 10 November 2024. Justice Chandrachud joined the apex court in 2016 and has also been touted as the advocate of women's rights in the country. In September 2018, when the SC read down Section 377 to decriminalise homosexuality, Justice Chandrachud’s concurring opinion highlighted that this ruling may open the doors for granting wider rights to the sexual minorities. Apart from this, he has also been part of another landmark ruling that directed the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Government to grant permanent commission to women officers in the armed forces. He was also part of the Sabarimala temple case where he said that barring the entry of women into the temple was un-constitutional. He also held right to abortion case wherein he said that marital status must not affect anyone’s right to seek an abortion. Apart from that, Justice Chandrachud was also part of other key judgements like decriminalising adultery, Hadiya case, Right to privacy as a fundamental right, Aadhaar scheme validity and Freedom of expression and press freedom.