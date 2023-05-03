Same-sex marriage hearing Day 7 LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

Same-sex marriage: The legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India is currently being discussed and the Supreme Court will today resume the hearing as the arguments remained inconclusive on 27 April. Earlier on 27 April, the SC had asked Centre to come back on May 3 with its response on the social benefits that same sex couples can be granted even without legal recognition of their marital status. The court posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a “corresponding duty" on it to recognise its social consequences. “You may or may not call it marriage but some label is necessary." Same-sex partners from around the country have approached the Supreme Court with a plea stating that same sex marriages should be legalised under the Special Marriage Act. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, took note of the submissions of the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that “right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose one's partner, right to choose one’s sexual orientation" is a fundamental right. Catch all LIVE updates here.

Kangana Ranaut backs same-sex marriage, Lending support to same-sex marriage, actor Kangana Ranaut has said people's preferences do not matter when their "hearts are one". The National Award winner further described marriage as "a bond of love". "Marriage is a bond of love. When people's hearts are one... what their preference is, what can we say about that?" Ranaut told reporters in Haridwar on Sunday. Apurva Asrani, co-writer of her 2017 film "Simran", thanked the actor for backing "marriage equality" at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up.

Same-sex marriage 'blot on humankind', no need to accept verdict if legalised: Puri Peeth Shankaracharya Same-sex marriage is a "blot on humankind" and there is no need to accept a Supreme Court judgment that legalises it, the Shankaracharya of the Puri Peeth had said. Swami Nischalananda Saraswati of the Govardhan Math said if such a judgment comes, nature will punish the judges. The matter comes within the purview of religious leaders and not a subject to be decided by the court, he added. "Same-sex marriage is a blot on humankind and there is no need to accept a decision if it is legalised by the Supreme Court," the Shankaracharya said

Over 120 eminent citizens write to President Murmu opposing legal sanction for same-sex marriages More than 120 eminent citizens, including retired high court judges and former bureaucrats, have written to President Droupadi Murmu opposing what they called "highly objectionable attempts" to legalise same-sex marriages. They said the Indian society and culture do not accept same-sex behavioural institution as it is irrational and unnatural. The signatories said they were "shocked" over the "continuous onslaught" against the country's basic cultural traditions and religious tenets, in particular, the "highly objectionable attempts" towards legalisation of same-sex union. The deliberation regarding human institutional relations like that of a marriage is "essentially a legislative function", they said, claiming that the courts should "refrain" from creating or recognising or demolishing the institution of marriage either by way of ajudicial interpretation or striking down or reading down the existing legislative framework for marriages.

SCBA condemns BCI statement opposing hearing of same-sex marriage The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had condemned the statement issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) against the marriage equality hearing in the Supreme Court. According to a statement, the SCBA Executive Committee said it feels highly inappropriate for the BCI to issue a Press Statement dated April 23, 2023, opposing a hearing of the matter before the Supreme Court. "It is the duty of the Court to hear the petition and decide whether the matter should be adjudicated by the Court or left to the wisdom of Parliament. This resolution should not be construed in any manner that we are supporting or opposing the petitioner in the matter pending before the Supreme Court," SCBA said.

Same-sex marriage: SC hints it may refer challenge to notice provision under Spl Marriage Act to 2-judge bench On April 27, The Supreme Court indicated it might refer for adjudication by a two-judge bench the challenge to the 30-day prior notice provision in the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The Special Marriage Act, 1954 provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes. It governs a civil marriage where the state sanctions the marriage rather than the religion.

Is marriage a fundamental right in India? According to the Article 21 of the Constitution of India, Marriage is an element of the right to life. Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the right to marry the person of one's choice. "The role of society in deciding our choice of spouses is non-existent. "Article 21, which deals with the right to life and personal liberty, boasts a rather holistic provision that encompasses the inalienable right to marry the person of one's choice.

Govt on same-sex marriages: 'Seeking recognition of relationship not fundamental' The Supreme Court of India has been hearing arguments in context with granting legal sanction to same-sex marriage. During the hearing, Solicitor General representing the Central Government stated that there is ' no fundamental right in seeking recognition of a relationship as a marriage. "Right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose a partner, right to have a sexual orientation is a fundamental right but there is no fundamental right to seek recognition of that relationship as a marriage or in any other name", Tushar Mehta was heard saying during the sixth day of the hearing.

Quick recap: SC had Centre to respond on possible social benefits by May 3 Earlier on 27 April, SC had Centre to come back on May 3 with its response on the social benefits that same sex couples can be granted even without legal recognition of their marital status.