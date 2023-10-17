Supreme Court orders govt to protect queer rights, sensitise public. Check list of directives
Supreme Court verdict on legalising same-sex marriage falls short of majority vote. Apex Court recognises equal rights for queer people and calls for sensitisation of public. Court directs government to ensure non-discrimination and protection of queer community
India waited with bated breath to know the Supreme Court verdict on legalising same-sex marriage, the decision for which fell short of gaining a majority vote from the five judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
