Same sex-marriages: SC bench asks petitioners to conclude arguments on 24 April, here's more details2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:51 PM IST
- Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court said that the matter needs to be finished in a time-bound manner as other cases waiting to be heard.
On the third day of hearing of the pleas seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India, the Supreme Court constitutional bench -- led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprised justices Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha-- asked the petitioners to conclude their arguments on 24 April.
