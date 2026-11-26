Electricity charges could vary by time of day for most consumers by April 2029. The Ministry of Power has proposed changes to encourage electricity use when supply is plentiful. Consumers could also be encouraged to shift usage to periods of lower demand. The draft rules are proposed to take effect on April 1, 2027, according to Saur Energy International Magazine.

Consumers with maximum demand above 10 kW would move to Time-of-Day tariffs first. Their deadline is April 1, 2028. Other consumers would switch by April 1, 2029, with agricultural consumers exempt. The rates would vary across time slots and apply to the energy charge on bills.

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State electricity commissions would consider demand patterns and renewable power generation when setting those slots. They would look at both the state and the electricity supplier. The cost of buying power varies throughout the day and across seasons. Commissions would consider those costs, power exchange prices and what existing meters can measure.

Consumers who also generate renewable power could face a storage requirement from April 1, 2028. State commissions could require storage equal to at least 20% of the system’s daily generation. A commission could set a different share. Without a specified threshold, the requirement would apply to systems above 10 kW.

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The draft sets deadlines for new connections and changes to existing ones. Suppliers would have three days in metropolitan and municipal corporation areas.

How will it work? The limit is seven days in other municipal areas and 15 days in rural areas. Rural areas in hilly states and Union Territories would have a 30-day limit.

These deadlines apply after consumers submit complete applications. Suppliers could take up to 90 days if they must extend mains or commission substations. They would have to connect the premises immediately after completing that work.

Suppliers would have to flag unusually high or low electricity use in their billing systems. This applies when usage exceeds five times the average of the previous six billing cycles. Bills showing consumption below one-fifth of that average would also be flagged. State commissions could set other limits for identifying such cases.

Suppliers would have 30 days from the date the electric bill is generated to resolve flagged cases. Consumers could avoid disconnection by paying for average usage over the previous six billing cycles.