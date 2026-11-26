Electricity charges could vary by time of day for most consumers by April 2029. The Ministry of Power has proposed changes to encourage electricity use when supply is plentiful. Consumers could also be encouraged to shift usage to periods of lower demand. The draft rules are proposed to take effect on April 1, 2027, according to Saur Energy International Magazine.

Advertisement

Consumers with maximum demand above 10 kW would move to Time-of-Day tariffs first. Their deadline is April 1, 2028. Other consumers would switch by April 1, 2029, with agricultural consumers exempt. The rates would vary across time slots and apply to the energy charge on bills.

Also Read | SBI warns of electricity bill scam involving fake KYC calls and payment links!

State electricity commissions would consider demand patterns and renewable power generation when setting those slots. They would look at both the state and the electricity supplier. The cost of buying power varies throughout the day and across seasons. Commissions would consider those costs, power exchange prices and what existing meters can measure.

Consumers who also generate renewable power could face a storage requirement from April 1, 2028. State commissions could require storage equal to at least 20% of the system’s daily generation. A commission could set a different share. Without a specified threshold, the requirement would apply to systems above 10 kW.

Advertisement

Also Read | Have unpaid traffic challan? The amount may be added to your electricity bill

The draft sets deadlines for new connections and changes to existing ones. Suppliers would have three days in metropolitan and municipal corporation areas.

How will it work? The limit is seven days in other municipal areas and 15 days in rural areas. Rural areas in hilly states and Union Territories would have a 30-day limit.

These deadlines apply after consumers submit complete applications. Suppliers could take up to 90 days if they must extend mains or commission substations. They would have to connect the premises immediately after completing that work.

Suppliers would have to flag unusually high or low electricity use in their billing systems. This applies when usage exceeds five times the average of the previous six billing cycles. Bills showing consumption below one-fifth of that average would also be flagged. State commissions could set other limits for identifying such cases.

Advertisement

Suppliers would have 30 days from the date the electric bill is generated to resolve flagged cases. Consumers could avoid disconnection by paying for average usage over the previous six billing cycles.

Those payments would continue until the supplier resolves the issue. The billing safeguards would take effect within six months of the amended rules. They could begin earlier if the supplier is ready.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.