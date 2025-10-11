Sameer Wankhede on Red Chillies, Netflix defamation case: Hate messages coming from Pakistan, UAE, and Bangladesh

Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has spoken out regarding the defamation case he filed against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, emphasising that the matter is personal and unrelated to his professional work.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to actor Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and OTT platform Netflix on a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Wankhede has sought ₹2 crore in damages, which he wants donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

Sameer Wankhede' Defamation Suit The plea submitted that the Aryan Khan directed Netflix series ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

It said the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving the officer and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is pending and sub judice before the Bombay High Court and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Special Court in Mumbai.

Why did Wankhede file the defamation case Against Netflix? Speaking to the media, Wankhede stated, “My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, because the matter has been sub judice… This is a matter of self-respect, personal dignity, and personal honour.”

He expressed concern over how depictions in entertainment content, including satire or parody, have affected him and those around him. “Whatever satire or parody you create, do it with your own people. Today, the issue of drug abuse has become a major issue for our nation, and by highlighting such things, you're insulting not just one person, but those who have worked with me, and others who fight against drug abuse,” Wankhede added.

How has this affected Sameer Wankhede’s family? The former officer emphasised that his family bears the brunt of unwanted attention. “My family has nothing to do with my profession. They have nothing to do with my cases, my profession but why are they feeling the brunt of these kinds of things? Hate messages are coming from Pakistan, UAE, and Bangladesh. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it… We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting…”

What is the legal scope of Sameer's Wankhede's defamation case? Wankhede clarified that the defamation suit has been filed in his personal capacity, and is unrelated to his official duties. “In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court,” he noted, stressing that he would not comment further on court proceedings while the matter remains sub judice.

The case centres on content produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Netflix, which Wankhede claims has defamed him and subjected his family to harassment.

Why is Sameer Wankhede taking a stand? Sameer Wankhede claims he framed the legal action as a defence of personal dignity and honour, highlighting the wider implications of misrepresentation in media:

