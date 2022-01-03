IRS officer officer Sameer Wankhede's tenure with anti-drugs agency NCB has ended and he will now report to DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Monday.

Wankhede's tenure with the NCB ended on December 31, 2021 and he had not requested an extension of service, the agency informed. “Wankhede will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from today," the NCB was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last year, the NCB officer had landed in a controversy after a team led by him carried out a search operation on a cruise ship and arrested over 20 including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on the charges of consumption of drugs.

A 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, Wankhede was on deputation to the NCB since September 2020 and was Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drugs agency.

During his time as Mumbai NCB head, Wankhede unearthed and filed many cases against the drug syndicates allegedly involving Bollywood celebrities.

However, questions were raised about the credentials of independent witnesses used by the agency during the entire operation. Following the raid, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik claimed that Wankhede was targeting Bollywood.

The NCP leader also alleged that Sameer was born a Muslim but got his job in the Scheduled Castes quota by obtaining a bogus caste certificate. Wankhede, however, denied the allegation and his father filed a defamation suit against Malik.

With inputs from agency

